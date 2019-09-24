(2nd LD) Fire at nursing hospital leaves two dead, 47 injured
(ATTN: UPDATES with unconfirmed fire cause, increase in number of severely injured and other details)
GIMPO, South Korea, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Two elderly patients died and 47 others were injured in a fire at a nursing hospital in Gimpo, west of Seoul, on Tuesday, local fire authorities said.
The fire broke out at a five-story building housing the hospital at 9:03 a.m., Gyeonggi Fire Services said, adding the hospital had more than 130 elderly patients at the time of the accident.
The fire left two patients, including a 90-year-old woman, dead and 47 others injured, the agency said. Eight of the injured are now in critical condition, and their ages are mostly 79-80, it added.
All patients were evacuated from the scene, it said.
The fire is believed to have started in a boiler room located on the fourth floor of the building, according to the agency.
Notably, the hospital's power supply was suspended at that time due to an electricity safety inspection that began at 9:00 a.m.
Firefighters suspect that the blaze might have occurred due to an unknown cause when the hospital was trying to open an oxygen tank at the boiler room to manually provide oxygen to patients amid the power outage.
"It seems that the fire took place by a certain cause while the hospital tried to supply oxygen manually to the patients," Kwon Yong-han, head of Gimpo Fire Station said during a briefing. Several oxygen tanks were in the boiler room, he added.
"For now, therefore, it's unclear whether the deaths resulted from an oxygen supply halt or smoke inhalation," Kwon said.
Hospital sprinklers were found to have not worked when the fire broke, although an emergency alarm went off, he said.
"The boiler room is close to patients' rooms and an intensive care unit (ICU) is located on the same floor, causing heavy casualties," Won Joon-hee, another official at the fire station, said.
The two dead were among eight ICU patients, he said.
The 47 injured are currently undergoing medical treatment at 11 nearby hospitals, according to the official.
The nursing hospital occupies the building's third and fourth floors.
