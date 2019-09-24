(LEAD) Japan not to invite S. Korea to naval review amid soured ties: report
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Japan has decided not to invite South Korea to its multinational naval review slated for next month, the country's Kyodo News reported Tuesday, in another sign of badly frayed ties between the two neighbors.
Adm. Hiroshi Yamamura, the head of country's naval arm, said at a press conference that Japan's self-defense force and the defense ministry made the call as the environment is not "adequate to invite South Korea," according to Kyodo.
The fleet review is slated for Oct. 14 in Sagami Bay near Tokyo. Japan holds such a review every three to four years. The last one was held in 2015, and the South Korean Navy sent the Daejoyeong destroyer to the event.
"We've not been notified of anything from Japan regarding the matter, and the list of invitees is decided by the host country. We have nothing to comment," a Seoul defense ministry official said.
Issuing a brief release earlier in the day, the ministry here said, "When Japan, the organizer, sends an invitation, we are supposed make a response. So far, we've not received any invitation so we have not made any decision on the issue."
Japan's latest stance comes as the relations between Seoul and Tokyo have remained at the lowest ebbs in years following Tokyo's implementation of export restrictions on South Korea, citing security concerns, in apparent retaliation against Seoul's top court ruling last year on wartime forced labor.
In response, South Korea last month announced its decision to terminate its military information-sharing pact with Japan.
Defenses ties between Seoul and Tokyo, in particular, have taken a turn for the worse since last December, when Japan claimed that a South Korean destroyer locked targeting radar on its surveillance plane. But South Korea dismissed the claim, saying the plane needlessly approached the ship, which was on a normal rescue mission.
Amid lingering tensions, Japan skipped the multinational maritime drills held in South Korea in April this year.
