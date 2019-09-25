Full text of President Moon Jae-in's speech at 74th U.N. General Assembly session

What I would like to inform you about in particular is the fact that a total of 177 sets of remains have been recovered so far from Arrowhead Ridge, site of the fiercest battle of the Korean War waged between South Korean and U.N. troops on one side and those of North Korea and China on the other. Besides the remains of South Korean soldiers, those presumed to belong to soldiers from the United States, China, France and the British Commonwealth have also been retrieved. Sixty-six years after the War, three sets of South Korean soldiers' remains with confirmed identities have been returned to their families. This is a truly rewarding achievement that was made possible by the efforts to build peace.