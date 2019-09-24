S. Korea's parliamentary speaker holds talks with senior Japanese lawmaker
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang held a closed-door meeting with a senior Japanese lawmaker on Tuesday amid frayed ties between the neighboring countries, his office said.
Moon met with Takeo Kawamura of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, at Japan's request on the sidelines of the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments, according to an official source.
No details about the meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes, were known, but the two politicians are likely to have discussed key outstanding issues, including Japan's export restrictions against South Korea and the subsequent decision by Seoul to terminate the military information-sharing pact with Tokyo.
Kawamura, who was formerly Japan's chief cabinet secretary, is attending the meeting as a representative of his country's parliament. He now serves as senior member of the Japan-South Korea parliamentarians' union.
During the meeting of parliaments that brought together leaders from around 46 countries, Moon also met with Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin, chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, and discussed ways to boost bilateral relations.
He held a closed-door meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan, and talked about ways to enhance the ties of the two countries.
Moon asked for Kazakhstan's support for the ongoing peace process involving North Korea. In response, the former leader said he had faith that South Korea will achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula and national reunification, according to Moon's office.
The National Assembly leader, in addition, met with his counterparts from Vietnam and Indonesia.
Moon has been on a three-nation trip since last week, which also took him to Slovakia and Hungary.
