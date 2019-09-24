Go to Contents
Trump says N. Korea must denuclearize to tap potential

23:38 September 24, 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korea must denuclearize in order to tap its "tremendous" economic potential.

In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Trump said he delivered that message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

His remarks come as denuclearization negotiations between the United States and North Korea have stalled since the second summit between Trump and Kim in February ended without a deal.

