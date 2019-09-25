(LEAD) Trump says N. Korea must denuclearize to tap potential
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Trump's remarks, background; ADDS photo)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korea must denuclearize in order to tap its "tremendous" economic potential.
In a speech to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Trump said he delivered that message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
His remarks come as the United States and North Korea are expected to resume working-level denuclearization negotiations in the coming weeks.
"I've told Kim Jong-un what I truly believe -- that like Iran, his country is full of tremendous, untapped potential, but that to realize that promise, North Korea must denuclearize," Trump said.
Trump and Kim have had three meetings since June 2018 to negotiate the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons program in exchange for U.S. economic and political concessions.
On Monday, Trump said another meeting "could happen soon," although likely after there has been progress in the working-level talks.
The two sides have been apart on how much the North should denuclearize in order to receive sanctions relief and security guarantees from the U.S.
The second Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam in February ended without a deal after the two sides failed to bridge that gap.
At a third impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border in June, Trump and Kim agreed to resume working-level negotiations within several weeks, but the talks did not materialize.
Earlier this month, the North offered to hold talks in late September and demanded the U.S. come up with a new proposal acceptable to Pyongyang.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)