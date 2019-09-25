Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korean, U.S. national security advisers meet in New York

07:16 September 25, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national security adviser had a meeting Tuesday with his new U.S. counterpart on the sidelines of a U.N. session, Cheong Wa Dae announced.

Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, had talks with President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, at a New York hotel.

They agreed to maintain close communication and cooperation between the national security councils of the two sides. They also agreed to meet again either in Seoul or Washington at an early date, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung.

They plan to cooperate closely on follow-up measures to what was discussed in the summit between President Moon Jae-in and Trump on Monday, she added.

Robert O'Brien (R), U.S. President Donald Trump's new national security adviser, talks with Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, before Trump's summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in New York on Sept. 23, 2019. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK