Korean-language dailies

-- Moon-Trump summit affirms no force to be used against N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone (Kookmin Daily)

-- Trump urges N. Korea to denuclearize first in summit with Moon (Donga llbo)

-- Spy agency says N.K. leader could travel to S. Korea in Nov for summit with SE Asian leaders (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump says denuclearization will bring bright future to N.K. (Segye Times)

-- African swine fever spreads across the country (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon, Trump urge N.K. denuclearize under Singapore summit deal (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S., N.K. likely to have working-level meeting in next 2-3 weeks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon, Trump expect 3rd U.S.-N.K. summit this year (Korea Economic Daily)

