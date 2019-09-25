Go to Contents
07:06 September 25, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon-Trump summit affirms no force to be used against N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump urges N. Korea to denuclearize first in summit with Moon (Donga llbo)
-- Spy agency says N.K. leader could travel to S. Korea in Nov for summit with SE Asian leaders (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump says denuclearization will bring bright future to N.K. (Segye Times)
-- African swine fever spreads across the country (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump urges N. Korea to denuclearize first in summit with Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon, Trump urge N.K. denuclearize under Singapore summit deal (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon proposes turning DMZ into U.N.-backed global peace zone (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S., N.K. likely to have working-level meeting in next 2-3 weeks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon, Trump expect 3rd U.S.-N.K. summit this year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- No force vow on North affirmed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon, Trump reaffirm NK denuclearization resolve (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Trump agree not to seek 'offensive stance' against NK (Korea Times)
(END)

