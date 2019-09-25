Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #conglomerates-lawsuits

Major conglomerates involved in lawsuits worth 13 tln won: report

08:58 September 25, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's 30 biggest conglomerates were found to be engaged in over 13 trillion won (US$11 billion) worth of lawsuits in the first half of the year, a local market research firm said Wednesday.

In their earnings reports for the January-June period, 176 affiliates of the top 30 business groups, including Samsung and other major chaebol, reported they were facing 5,700 lawsuits valued at a combined 13.57 trillion won, CEO Score said in a statement.

POSCO, the country's leading steelmaker, topped the list. It is involved in suits worth a whopping 3.3 trillion won, or one quarter of the total value, it said.

"Conglomerates with construction affiliates reported a high value of lawsuits at the end of June," the statement said.

POSCO, Samsung Group, Doosan Group and GS Group have construction affiliates under their wings.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK