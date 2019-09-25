Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 September 25, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/15 Cloudy 20
Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 20
Suwon 26/15 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 26/14 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 26/13 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 26/14 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 25/15 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 26/14 Sunny 20
Gwangju 25/15 Cloudy 20
Jeju 25/18 Sunny 20
Daegu 26/14 Sunny 20
Busan 25/17 Sunny 20
