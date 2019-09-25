U.S. navy chief visits S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The new U.S. navy chief visited South Korea for talks with his counterpart on ways to strengthen the allies' joint readiness posture and boost cooperation between their services, the Navy here said Wednesday.
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for a two-day visit, his first trip to South Korea since he took office last month.
He is set to hold a meeting with South Korea's Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Sim Seung-seob to exchange opinions on key pending issues, according to the Navy.
He will then pay a courtesy call on Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, and meet with U.S. naval officers stationed here before leaving the country, it added.
Gilday, who previously served as the director of the U.S. Joint Staff, took over the service as the U.S. navy's 32nd chief in August.
