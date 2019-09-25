(LEAD) U.S. navy chief visits S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The new U.S. navy chief visited South Korea for talks with his counterpart on ways to strengthen the allies' joint readiness posture and boost cooperation between their services, the Navy here said Wednesday.
Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for a two-day visit, his first trip to South Korea since he took office last month.
On Wednesday, he held a meeting with South Korea's Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Sim Seung-seob and exchanged opinions on key pending issues, according to the Navy.
"The two sides shared the assessment that the navies have played crucial roles in maintaining peace and security of the Korean Peninsula and in the region, and agreed to strive further for the South Korea-U.S. alliance and for enhanced cooperation," the Navy said in a release.
Gilday then paid a courtesy call on Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, during which the two sides discussed the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and major alliance issues, according to the defense ministry.
Jeong voiced hope for their continued cooperation for a stronger joint readiness posture to support diplomatic efforts for the resumption of the denuclearization dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea.
Noting that this visit served as a good chance for him to better understand the security situation on the peninsula and Seoul's denuclearization efforts, the U.S. navy chief vowed continued efforts to contribute to the security of the peninsula and the region, according to the ministry.
The admiral is scheduled to meet with U.S. naval officers stationed here before leaving the country later in the day.
Gilday, who previously served as the director of the U.S. Joint Staff, took over the service as the U.S. navy's 32nd chief in August.
