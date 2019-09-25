N.K. propaganda outlet blames S. Korea for hurting inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet slammed South Korea on Wednesday for undermining inter-Korean relations, accusing Seoul of depending too much on the United States in inter-Korean affairs.
The criticism comes after South Korea said it will closely watch the results of a working-level meeting likely to happen in the coming weeks between the U.S. and North Korea, expressing hope it will create a virtuous circle in which inter-Korean relations can move forward.
"The South Korean authorities are clamoring that working-level talks between the North and the U.S. should come first for the sake of an improvement in North-South relations," Meari, one of the North's propaganda outlet, said in an article.
"This means that they think that progress in North Korea-U.S. talks could lead to progress in North-South relations," it added. "Such an abominable behavior of subordination to an outside force would aggravate North-South relations to a point where they cannot be repaired."
It urged South Korea to review and drop its policy of depending heavily on outside forces as the "first step" in breaking the current impasse in inter-Korean relations.
Inter-Korean relations have been almost stalled in recent months amid a lack of progress in denuclearization talks since the no-deal summit between Washington and Pyongyang in February.
North Korea has been unresponsive to Seoul's offers for talks and cooperation in various areas, blaming South Korea for hurting inter-Korean relations by dragging its feet in cross-border cooperation for fear that it could run counter to U.S. policy.
