Moon says Gandhi's spirit compatible with Korea peace initiative
NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a special event here Tuesday to honor Mahatma Gandhi, an iconic figure in nonviolent resistance for freedom and peace.
Moon joined the event to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Gandhi's birth at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Delivering a keynote speech during the ceremony at a United Nations conference room, he recalled one of Gandhi's well-known teachings: "There is no path to peace. Peace is the path."
It "embodies the United Nations' spirit. At the same time, it has become a compass for navigating toward peace on the Korean Peninsula," Moon said.
Gandhi also encouraged Koreans while they were going through Japan's brutal colonial rule from 1910-45.
He "criticized Japanese imperialists for imprisoning uncooperative Korean students and also sent a message to encourage the Korean people" on Jan. 5, 1927, Moon pointed out.
This year marks the 150th anniversary of his birth, and coincides with the centennial of Korea's March 1st Independence Movement against Japan's colonization.
The world is becoming a better place with the spirit of Gandhi, Moon stressed.
He said India was a partner of Korea, both having suffered from colonial rule and giving courage and inspiration to each other for liberation.
Now, Moon added, India and South Korea are advancing special strategic partnerships "based on the shared values of democracy and common prosperity."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)