Deputy FM requests continued U.S. role in promoting dialogue for resolution of Seoul-Tokyo row
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yoon Soon-gu has asked the United States to help facilitate dialogue between South Korea and Japan, which are mired in a row over trade and history, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Yoon made the request during his talks with David Stilwell, assistant U.S. secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Monday.
"Yoon explained our effort and will to resolve the current issues between South Korea and Japan, and requested the U.S.'s continued role in promoting substantive dialogue aimed at exploring a resolution of the issues between Seoul and Tokyo," the ministry said in a press release.
Tensions between Seoul and Tokyo have running high due to the latter's new export curbs seen as political retribution for last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
In response to Tokyo's export curbs, Seoul formally removed Tokyo from its own list of trusted trade partners last Wednesday and filed a complaint against Tokyo at the World Trade Organization on Sept. 11.
Seoul has sought Washington's engagement in defusing the row with Tokyo, amid growing concerns that the dispute could undermine America's trilateral security cooperation with its two core Asian allies.
At the talks, Yoon and Stilwell shared the view that there is a need for their countries to continuously strengthen bilateral cooperation and communication to help address bilateral and regional issues, the ministry said.
The two sides also agreed to explore ways to make substantive progress in their efforts to find common ground between their countries' respective regional initiatives -- Seoul's New Southern Policy and Washington's Indo-Pacific Strategy.
The New Southern Policy aims to deepen Seoul's economic and diplomatic cooperation with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and India, as the country seeks to diversify its diplomacy that has so far focused largely on major powers, such as the U.S.
The Indo-Pacific Strategy seeks to keep the economically vibrant region "free and open" through efforts to prevent any attempt at blocking the global commons, such as freedom of navigation and commerce on high seas.
