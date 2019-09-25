UNICEF provides 9 ambulances to N. Korea in humanitarian aid
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) has provided nine ambulances to North Korea to improve the survival chances of newborns, children and mothers in the impoverished country, it said.
The ambulances were delivered to the North's Ministry of Public Health on Sept. 11 for use in nine counties, it said.
"(They) will be used for the referral of emergency obstetric and newborn care as well as non-obstetric emergency cases from the community to County and Provincial Hospitals which are equipped to manage with quality services in nine convergence counties," the fund said.
According to the U.N.'s Levels and Trends in Child Mortality Report 2019, the under-five mortality rate, or the deaths per 1,000 live births, in North Korea stood at 18 last year, sharply down from 43 in 1990.
Despite the decline, three out of five of the remaining under-five deaths in the country are neonatal, UNICEF said, noting that 13 percent of deliveries still take place at home, not in health facilities, in rural areas of North Korea.
