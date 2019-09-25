Rights abuses at military barracks on rise over past 5 yrs: data
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The number of rights violation cases involving soldiers has been on a steady increase over the past five years, government data showed Wednesday.
A total of 253 complaints were filed by service personnel with the National Human Rights Commission last year, up from 153 in 2015 to 199 in 2016 and to 278 in 2017, according to the data compiled by the commission and released by Rep. Choi Jae-sung of the ruling Democratic Party.
As of end-July, 367 such cases were reported, it added.
Of the complaints filed over the past five years, verbal abuse accounted for the largest share with 390 cases, followed by suffering due to "unfair restrictions and rules" with 334, according to the data.
"Various types of abuse cases have been reported, such as the denial of access to proper medical services, physical abuse and the failure to protect victims," the lawmaker said, calling for fundamental measures to ensure the protection of rights of those who serve the country.
