Seoul stocks extend losses late Wednesday morning

11:25 September 25, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Wednesday morning on losses amid escalating woes over a potential impeachment probe of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 15.46 points, or 0.74 percent, to reach 2,085.58 as of 11:20 a.m.

Most large-cap shares were mixed across the board.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.91 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.4 percent. No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Moto dropped 1.49 percent.

In contrast, top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion climbed 0.3 percent, and Samsung BioLogics was up 0.78 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,198.2 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.5 won from the previous session's close.

