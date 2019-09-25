LG files patent lawsuits against 3 European refrigerator makers
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it has filed patent lawsuits against three European home appliance makers over infringements on its ice-making technology applied in freezers.
The Korean home appliance maker filed the suits against Turkish home appliance manufacturer Arçelik and its German affiliates, Beko Deutschland GmbH and Grundig Intermedia GmbH, in the Munich District Court.
The suits center on the "unlicensed implementation" of LG's "freezer door-ice making technology" featured in the firm's refrigerators sold in Europe, the company said.
The three companies are all affiliates of Turkey's Koç Holding, whose home appliances are available mainly in Turkey and major European markets, it noted.
LG said its freezer door-ice making technology is included in a portfolio of more than 400 patents related door-ice making technology, which helps efficiently utilize the storage space of the freezer.
"We continue to proactively protect our intellectual property and will respond vigorously to the unauthorized use of our patented technologies," said Jeon Saeng-gyu, executive vice president of LG's Intellectual Property Center.
