Defense ministry holds meeting on tech-based military reform

12:00 September 25, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo held a meeting with military leaders and arms experts on Wednesday to review ongoing projects designed to reform the military by harnessing cutting-edge technologies, the ministry said.

About 70 military leaders and arms procurement agency officials, as well as experts in the area, assessed the progress of dozens of innovative projects under way in the three fields of defense management, technology and weapons systems, the ministry said.

They also identified tasks that require institutional improvement and cooperation among related state entities and discussed ways to reform the country's wireless encryption measures among other things, according to the ministry.

South Korea is pushing its Defense Reform 2.0 initiative to create a smaller, smarter military by maximizing technologies related to the fourth industrial revolution.

"Changes and innovation are required in accordance with the development of the latest technologies. In order to build a digital-based strong military, government-wide efforts are required," the minister said.

