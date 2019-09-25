Go to Contents
Presidential office sets up task force to tackle spread of ASF

14:28 September 25, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday it has set up a task force to pool efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF).

The team, led by Lee Ho-seung, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, held its first meeting Tuesday, officials said, amid growing concerns over the possible spread of the deadly animal disease despite massive quarantine efforts.

"We are seeking to contain ASF in a well-organized and practical manner through the task force," a presidential official told reporters. "Cheong Wa Dae and the government are stepping up efforts to tackle the issue."

Earlier in the day, South Korea reported a new suspected ASF case at a farm on Ganghwa Island in Incheon, around 60 kilometers west of Seoul.

If confirmed, it would mark the sixth ASF case in the country in around a week.

The government has culled around 20,000 pigs so far since the country reported its first confirmed ASF case on Sept. 17.

Quarantine officials set up a barricade near a pig farm infected with African swine fever on Ganghwa Island in Incheon, around 60 kilometers west of Seoul, on Sept. 25, 2019. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

