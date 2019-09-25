(LEAD) Top prosecutor says justice minister probe in line with protocol
INCHEON, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top prosecutor on Wednesday said an ongoing probe into allegations surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family is being conducted in an appropriate manner.
Replying to reporters on the sidelines of an international anti-drug conference, Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl said the investigation "is being conducted in accordance with the (appropriate) procedure."
Yoon's remarks come amid criticism on the appropriateness of ongoing probes into corruption allegations involving Cho's wife and the couple's two children. Cho's wife is alleged of forging a university award to help the couple's daughter gain admission to medical school, while the three of them are suspected of a dubious investment in a private equity fund.
Following dozens of raids last month, prosecutors on Monday raided Cho's residence in southern Seoul for 11 hours, an unprecedented move involving an incumbent justice minister. Prosecutors are known to have secured computer hard drives and numerous documents.
The justice minister, who oversees the prosecution, has denied claims against his family and pledged not to intervene in the probes over his family. However, he recently said his family is going through a "difficult time," adding he is "seriously" thinking about taking legal action against what he called a malicious media report.
Meanwhile, a nationwide poll released earlier in the day showed nearly half of the respondents felt that the ongoing probes were excessive.
A total of 49.1 percent of the 501 respondents aged over 19 said the probes were excessive, while 42.7 percent said they were appropriate, according to the poll by RealMeter in association with local media outlet OhMyNews.
By demographic, 61.3 percent of respondents in their forties felt the investigation was excessive. A total of 69.8 percent who identified as politically progressive and 81.2 percent who are supporters of the ruling Democratic Party shared the opinion.
The poll had a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.
Cho, a former presidential aide, is seen as the key figure in carrying out President Moon Jae-in's judicial reform drive. Since taking office on Sept. 9, he has been meeting rank-and-file prosecutors and holding discussions on agendas to reform the prosecution.
