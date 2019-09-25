Seoul stocks end 13-day winning streak amid Trump impeachment probe
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dropped by more than 1 percent on Wednesday, ending a run of thirteen consecutive sessions of gains amid escalating woes over a potential impeachment investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 27.65 points, or 1.32 percent, to close at 2,073.39. Trade volume was moderate at 640 million shares worth 5.1 trillion won (US$4.3 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 757 to 108.
The local stock market opened lower, taking a cue from overnight losses on Wall Street. U.S. stocks closed lower as investors digested weaker than expected economic data and U.S. lawmakers launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump.
The market further extended losses in afternoon trading as foreign investors staged a selling binge of major tech and chemical shares.
Foreigners unloaded a net 366 billion won worth of local stocks, while institutional and retail investors scooped up a combined 351 billion won.
"The issue of Trump's impeachment weighed down on our stock market," Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co., said. "Investors attempted to cash in recent gains amid growing political uncertainties in the U.S."
Most large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were bearish
Samsung Electronics, the top market cap here, fell 1.21 percent to 48,900 won. SK hynix, a major chipmaker, shed 1.8 percent to end at 81,900 won.
Shares of LG Chem dropped 6.73 percent to 305,000 won after analysts forecast poor earnings for the third quarter.
Pharmaceutical firms also ended in negative terrain, with No. 1 company Celltrion losing 1.19 percent to reach 166,500 won. Samsung BioLogics inched down 0.16 percent to 318,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,198.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.1 won from the previous session's close.
