(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 26)

The North Korean nuclear Gordian knot has not been solved for over 20 years. The number of North Korean nuclear weapons is increasing even now. We are deeply concerned about the possibility of the Trump administration and the Moon Jae-in administration joining hands to do something that only deepens insecurity on the Korean Peninsula. In Tuesday's summit in New York between the two leaders, both reportedly agreed to "transform" their North Korea policies. What a transformation means is not clear. But the two leaders are likely to deviate from their principle of "easing sanctions after denuclearization."