LG to release V50S in S. Korea next month
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will launch its latest flagship smartphone, the V50S, in South Korea on Oct. 11.
LG's second dual-screen phone V50S will be released as a 5G model in the domestic market for 1.12 million won (US$991) via the nation's three mobile carriers and online shopping malls. Preorders will start on Oct. 4.
It will be also available in a 4G variant under the name of G8X in the global market afterwards, LG said, without elaborating on the schedule.
V50S features a 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop cutout and dual rear cameras. A detachable second display has a cover screen on the back to show the date and time.
The firm said the new phone upgraded its folding structure by adopting "free stop hinge" technology, which is designed to add the ability to stop and hold the second screen at any position.
LG promoted the new device as a practical way to extend screen size without having to actually bend the display itself like Samsung's Galaxy Fold. The company said it targets young consumers who want to do more on mobile devices, including games and shopping.
The smartphone features Korea's leading portal operator Naver's Whale mobile browser to allow users do multiple tasks between different apps seamlessly.
