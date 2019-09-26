Construction contracts up 5.7 pct in Q2
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The value of construction contracts in South Korea grew 5.7 percent in the second quarter of the year on the back of increased public projects, government data showed Thursday.
The value of domestic construction contracts came to 57.1 trillion won (US$47.6 billion) in the April-June period, compared with 54 trillion won a year ago, according to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Contracts in the public sector surged 22.1 percent on-year to 13.1 trillion won thanks to massive orders from municipal governments and state-run firms, while private deals climbed 1.7 percent to 44 trillion won.
The value of contracts clinched by the top 50 industry players expanded 3.9 percent on-year to 22 trillion won in the second quarter, according to the data.
For the first half of the year, the value of domestic construct contracts came to 111.7 trillion won, down 2.1 percent from a year earlier.
