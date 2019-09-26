Thursday's weather forecast
09:05 September 26, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/17 Sunny 20
Incheon 26/18 Sunny 20
Suwon 26/17 Sunny 20
Cheongju 26/17 Sunny 20
Daejeon 26/17 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 27/16 Sunny 20
Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 20
Jeonju 27/17 Sunny 20
Gwangju 27/16 Sunny 20
Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 27/17 Cloudy 20
Busan 26/20 Cloudy 0
(END)
Keyword