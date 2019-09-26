Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:05 September 26, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Sunny 20

Incheon 26/18 Sunny 20

Suwon 26/17 Sunny 20

Cheongju 26/17 Sunny 20

Daejeon 26/17 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 27/16 Sunny 20

Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 20

Jeonju 27/17 Sunny 20

Gwangju 27/16 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 27/17 Cloudy 20

Busan 26/20 Cloudy 0

(END)

