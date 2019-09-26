Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreign minister #WFP #United Nations

FM holds talks with WFP chief on food security, N.K. aid

09:31 September 26, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with the chief of the World Food Programme (WFP) in New York on Wednesday (U.S. time) on joint efforts toward improving food security for countries in need, including North Korea, her ministry said.

During the talks at the South Korean mission to the United Nations, Kang and David Beasley discussed ways to cooperate with each other to achieve the WFP's "Zero Hunger" initiative aimed at ending starvation through food aid projects in developing nations, the ministry said in a release.

They also exchanged views on humanitarian support for North Korea, where a recent WFP report found that about 40 percent of its population are in urgent need of food.

The two sides also agreed to expand joint efforts to help vulnerable groups such as women, children and refugees to overcome the humanitarian crisis, the ministry added.

In this photo, provided by Seoul's foreign ministry, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) shakes hands with WFP Executive Director David Beasley ahead of their talks at South Korea's Permanent Mission to the U.N. in New York on Sept. 25, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK