Samsung Heavy develops world's 1st fuel cell-powered crude carrier
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major shipbuilder here, said Thursday it has developed the world's first Aframax crude oil tanker (COT) powered by fuel cells.
Samsung Heavy said it had acquired approval in principle from DNV GL, a Norway-based classification society, for its fuel cell-powered Aframax COTs. Completion of the verification process allows the company to receiver orders, Samsung Heavy said.
Aframax refers to a medium-sized crude carrier with a dead weight tonnage (DWT) ranging between 80,000 and 120,000.
Samsung Heavy said its new fuel cell-powered COTs have better energy efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Greenhouse gas emissions will decrease by more than 45 percent if fuel cells are applied to an Aframax COT.
