Woori Bank floats $550 mln in hybrids
10:12 September 26, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Woori Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Thursday it has issued US$550 million worth of hybrid securities to bolster its capital base.
The hybrid bonds have a coupon rate of 4.25 percent and carry a five-year call option, according to the lender.
The securities issuance is expected to raise Woori Bank's capital adequacy ratio, a bank official said.
"The hybrids flotation is meant to boost the bank's capital ratio by expanding capital base," the official said.
(END)
Keyword