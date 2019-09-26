Go to Contents
Woori Bank floats $550 mln in hybrids

10:12 September 26, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Woori Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Thursday it has issued US$550 million worth of hybrid securities to bolster its capital base.

The hybrid bonds have a coupon rate of 4.25 percent and carry a five-year call option, according to the lender.

The securities issuance is expected to raise Woori Bank's capital adequacy ratio, a bank official said.

"The hybrids flotation is meant to boost the bank's capital ratio by expanding capital base," the official said.

