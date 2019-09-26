Go to Contents
Hyundai Heavy to use POSCO's nickel steel for LNG fuel tanks

11:00 September 26, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, South Korea's largest shipbuilding conglomerate, said Thursday it will use nickel steel from POSCO to make fuel tanks for vessels powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) in an effort to boost localization of core parts.

Hyundai Heavy will use the metal in its Hi-CIX fuel tanks for 180,000-ton LNG-powered ships, according to the shipbuilder.

Hyundai Heavy has till now been importing 9 percent nickel steel from foreign steelmakers.

"This is meaningful because we are able to localize every process of LNG tank making from design to material supply," a Hyundai Heavy spokesperson said.

The shipbuilding group has so far amassed orders for 30 LNG-fueled vessels worth $2.4 billion, the most among all shipbuilders.

This computer generated image provided by Hyundai Heavy Industries Group shows a vessel using its liquefied natural gas fuel tanks. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

