N. Korea ranks world's worst in freedom of speech: World Bank data
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is the worst country in the world in terms of freedom of expression, according to a recent World Bank report.
According to the World Governance Indicators (WGI) data, the North's aggregate indicator of "voice and accountability" came to minus 2.20 in 2018 on a scale ranging from minus 2.5 to plus 2.5.
The score reflects "perceptions of the extent to which a country's citizens are able to participate in selecting their government, as well as freedom of expression, freedom of association, and a free media," it said.
The WGI paper includes governance indicators for around 200 countries over the period from 1996 to 2018 in six categories: voice and accountability; political stability and absence of violence; government effectiveness; regulatory quality; rule of law; and control of corruption.
North Korea also ranked the lowest in terms of its "regulatory quality," reflecting the poor perception of the government's ability to "formulate and implement sound policies and regulations that permit and promote private sector development."
North Korea has long been labeled one of the world's worst human rights violators. The communist regime does not tolerate dissent, holds hundreds of thousands of people in political prison camps and tightly controls the flow of outside information.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)