Seoul shares up late Thursday morning

11:28 September 26, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Thursday morning on the back of gains in technology stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 9.8 points, or 0.47 percent, to reach 2,083.19 as of 11:20 a.m.

The local stock market opened higher, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street. On Wednesday (local time), U.S. stocks closed slightly higher on hopes for trade talks between the United States and China.

In Seoul, blue chips were mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.41 percent, and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, was up 1.71 percent.

LG Electronics rose 2.27 percent.

In contrast, No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.37 percent, and top chemical maker LG Chem was down 0.16 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,199.4 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.6 won from Wednesday's close.

