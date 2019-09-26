Only 17 pct of fund needed for humanitarian aid to N.K. donated: OCHA
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Only 16.7 percent of the funding required for U.N. agencies' humanitarian activities in North Korea this year has been donated so far, U.N. data showed Thursday.
Of the total US$120.3 million required to carry out humanitarian projects in the North, $20 million, or 16.7 percent of the total, has been funded, according to the data released by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
By sector, the fund's largest share of $17.4 million went to nutrition projects amid chronic food shortages in the impoverished country.
According to a report by the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization in May, the North's crop output last year hit the lowest level since 2008, with an estimated 10 million people, or about 40 percent of its population, in urgent need of food.
