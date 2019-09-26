N.K. media calls Abe shameless in seeking summit, demands Tokyo atone for past brutality
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet denounced Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over his recent offer for talks with its leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, calling him extremely shameless and demanding Tokyo first atone for its colonial-era crimes and drop its hostile policy toward Pyongyang.
Abe has repeatedly expressed his hope to hold a summit with Kim to address various issues, including North Korea's kidnapping of Japanese people. In an address to the U.N. General Assembly in New York earlier this week, he renewed his desire to meet Kim without any preconditions.
North Korean media has demanded that Japan first apologize for its colonial-era brutality and provide compensation before talking about a meeting.
"Japan's behavior cannot be described other than extreme shameless," Uriminzokkiri said in an article. "Making a fuss and talking about a meeting ... while acting as if nothing happened in the past is making our whole people greatly enraged."
It added, "There can't be any dialogue between North Korea and Japan without the settlement of the past and its withdrawal of hostile policy toward the North."
The website also criticized Japan for its recent move to exclude some ethnic Koreans from its free education program, saying that it is shameless to talk about dialogue with the North while pushing a policy unfavorable to pro-North Korean people.
