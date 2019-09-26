Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Court to review Samsung heir's corruption scandal case in Oct.

14:50 September 26, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- An appeals court will hand down the final ruling in a massive bribery scandal involving Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong next month, the court said Thursday.

The first hearing for the case that brought down President Park Geun-hye is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 25, the Seoul High Court said.

The move comes after the Supreme Court on Aug. 29 ordered the lower court to reconsider its suspended jail sentence for Lee, the de facto leader of the country's top conglomerate.

Lee was initially sentenced to five years in jail in 2017 for bribing a longtime friend of Park as he sought the government's help in succeeding his father and securing control of Samsung Group.

This file photo shows former President Park Geun-hye, her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil and Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, who are embroiled in one of the country's biggest corruption scandals that led to Park's impeachment. (Yonhap)

An appeals court, however, dismissed most of the bribery charges and reduced the term to 2 1/2 years, suspended for four years, effectively releasing Lee from jail.

The review trial is expected to cover the scope of bribes, which had been a key issue in the series of trials. Lee is expected to attend the hearing to defend himself.

Last month, the Supreme Court also ordered the lower court to review cases involving the former president and her confidante Choi Soon-sil.

The court is scheduled to open the case for Choi on Oct. 30. A date for former President Park Geun-hye has not been confirmed.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK