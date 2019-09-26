Rival clubs in virtual tie for 1st ahead of weekend matches in football
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- So they meet again -- at the top of South Korean professional football, that is.
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Ulsan Hyundai FC are tied with 63 points after 30 matches in the top-flight K League 1 through Wednesday's action.
They have an identical record of 18 wins, nine draws and three losses, but Jeonbuk, going for their third straight title, are in first place because of their tiebreak edge on goals scored, 61 to 60.
Jeonbuk had their undefeated streak snapped at 18 matches Wednesday in a 2-0 loss to Daegu FC. Ulsan took advantage of that opening, defeating Suwon Samsung Bluewings 2-0 to climb to 63 points.
Both clubs will be back in action on Saturday. Jeonbuk will host Suwon at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul, and Ulsan will bring home Seongnam FC to Ulsan Sports Complex in Ulsan, 400 kilometers southeast of the capital.
Jeonbuk have a win and a draw against Suwon this year. Ulsan have split their two meetings against Seongnam in 2019.
Both of those opponents have been reeling. Suwon, in eighth place with 40 points, have just one victory in their last six contests and have been blanked four times. Seongnam, who sit in ninth with 38 points, just ended their winless skid at four on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Gangwon FC.
The last time Ulsan were in first place was Aug. 31. Ulsan and Jeonbuk traded spots throughout the summer. At the end of last month, Ulsan trailed Jeonbuk by five goals, but the deficit has been slimmed to one.
