Justice minister vows efforts to complete prosecution reform at interpellation session
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Cho Kuk pledged efforts Thursday to reform the prosecution and overhaul the justice ministry during his debut at a parliamentary interpellation session.
The National Assembly held the inquiry session with the prime minister and three ministers over political affairs during its ongoing regular parliamentary session.
But the focus was placed on the justice minister, whose family is under a prosecutors' probe over allegations of corruption, including his wife's alleged forgery of a school award to help their daughter enter a medical school.
Bestowing on him the task of completing the reform of the prosecution, President Moon Jae-in appointed Cho as the justice minister on Sept. 9 despite negative public sentiment toward the allegations.
"I will do my best to complete the heavy task of overhauling the justice ministry and reforming the prosecution, which is the people's aspiration," Cho told lawmakers as a new Cabinet member at the session.
"I believe the National Assembly will make a wide judgment about legislation over the reform of powerful organizations," he said, asking for parliamentary cooperation.
But once he stepped onto a podium at the chamber for his remarks, lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) yelled and jeered at Cho, with some calling him a "lawbreaker."
LKP lawmakers attached signs reading "Cho Kuk, Resign!" on their chamber seats. Some LKP legislators turned their chairs and refused to look at the minister or temporarily left the chamber.
But lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) clapped their hands to show their support for the minister.
The controversy over Cho's family has emerged as an explosive political issue that recently sent the approval rate for President Moon to a record low.
Prosecutors raided the residence of Cho early this week as part of their widening probe into the corruption allegations involving his family.
His wife, who was indicted for alleged forgery in early September, looks set to be summoned by the prosecution for the probe in the coming weeks.
The DP and supporters of the minister have denounced the investigation as a politically charged move intended to hamper the government's efforts to reform the prosecution.
