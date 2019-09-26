Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KF-X #Air Force

S. Korea to produce prototype indigenous combat jet by 2021

15:09 September 26, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will make a prototype of its envisioned indigenous fighter jet by 2021 following the successful completion of its design, the arms procurement agency said Thursday.

Under the project, which began in January 2016 and is worth 8.8 trillion won (US$7.3 billion), South Korea seeks to develop a home-grown cutting-edge fighter aircraft, the so-called KF-X, to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.

After wrapping up their three-day critical design review session on Thursday, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) confirmed that the design for the combat jet met all military requirements, allowing the project to go on to the next phase -- prototype construction.

The prototype will be ready in the first half of 2021, and the agency is eyeing 2026 for the completion of development, according to DAPA.

This photo provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration shows a concept design of the KF-X, an indigenous fighter jet being developed in South Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK