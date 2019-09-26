Foreigners to be allowed to make policy proposals to gov't
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners residing in South Korea will be allowed to make policy proposals to the government beginning at the end of this year at the earliest, the interior ministry said Thursday.
At present, the government is collecting opinions on its policies from local residents, as well as policy proposals and recommendations, mostly through its online portal named e-People.
The government plans to open e-People to all foreign residents living here late this year after revising the Civil Petitions Treatment Act and regulations on policy proposals by people and civil servants. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety made a prior announcement on the revision on the day.
Under the revision, the recipients of public policy proposals, now limited to administrative organs, will be expanded to include legislative and judicial organs.
All administrative organs will also be required to more closely examine public policy proposals, while the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission will send its analyses of policy proposals filed through the e-People portal to the respective administrative organs and the interior ministry every quarter.
