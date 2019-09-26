Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreigners policy proposals

Foreigners to be allowed to make policy proposals to gov't

16:28 September 26, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners residing in South Korea will be allowed to make policy proposals to the government beginning at the end of this year at the earliest, the interior ministry said Thursday.

At present, the government is collecting opinions on its policies from local residents, as well as policy proposals and recommendations, mostly through its online portal named e-People.

The government plans to open e-People to all foreign residents living here late this year after revising the Civil Petitions Treatment Act and regulations on policy proposals by people and civil servants. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety made a prior announcement on the revision on the day.

Foreigners to be allowed to make policy proposals to gov't - 1

Under the revision, the recipients of public policy proposals, now limited to administrative organs, will be expanded to include legislative and judicial organs.

All administrative organs will also be required to more closely examine public policy proposals, while the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission will send its analyses of policy proposals filed through the e-People portal to the respective administrative organs and the interior ministry every quarter.

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK