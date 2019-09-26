S. Korea to sell 6.1 tln won in state bonds in October
17:03 September 26, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 6.1 trillion won (US$5 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The government will issue 1.2 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and 1.2 trillion won in five-year bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It also intends to sell 1.4 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 500 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 1.4 trillion won and 400 billion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years and 50 years, respectively.
