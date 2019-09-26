Yonhap News Summary
FM calls for int'l support in denuclearization efforts at U.N. meeting
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha called for continued international support for South Korea's efforts to achieve denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula when she attended a U.N. meeting on nuclear disarmament on Wednesday (U.S. time), her ministry said.
She made the remark during a Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) that took place in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the ministry said in a release.
S. Korea sounds N. Korea out about sending cheering squad for World Cup qualifier
SEOUL -- South Korea is sounding North Korea out through various channels about its intention to send a cheering squad to Pyongyang for next month's World Cup qualifier between the two countries, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
The move came days after South Korea's football governing body said that it was informed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) that the North reaffirmed its will to host South Korea on Oct. 15, as scheduled, for their Group H match in the second round of Asian qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
UNESCO head hails Moon's proposal to register DMZ as world heritage site
SEOUL -- The head of the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) welcomed South Korean President Moon Jae-in's recent proposal to inscribe the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas on the list of U.N.-designated world heritage sites, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO, made the remark during talks with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (U.S. time), the ministry said in a release.
Court to review Samsung heir's corruption scandal case in Oct.
SEOUL -- An appeals court will hand down the final ruling in a massive bribery scandal involving Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong next month, the court said Thursday.
The first hearing for the case that brought down President Park Geun-hye is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 25, the Seoul High Court said.
The move comes after the Supreme Court on Aug. 29 ordered the lower court to reconsider its suspended jail sentence for Lee, the de facto leader of the country's top conglomerate.
Top nuke envoy holds talks with U.S. counterpart, Asia official on N.K.
SEOUL -- South Korea's chief nuclear envoy held separate talks with his U.S. counterpart and the chief U.S. official on Asian affairs on Wednesday (U.S. time) and discussed North Korea's denuclearization, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, met with his counterpart, Stephen Biegun, and David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, the ministry said in a release.
S. Korea to produce prototype indigenous combat jet by 2021
SEOUL -- South Korea will make a prototype of its envisioned indigenous fighter jet by 2021 following the successful completion of its design, the arms procurement agency said Thursday.
Under the project, which began in January 2016 and is worth 8.8 trillion won (US$7.3 billion), South Korea seeks to develop a home-grown cutting-edge fighter aircraft, the so-called KF-X, to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.
(LEAD) Samsung heiress ordered to pay ex-husband 14.1 bln won for divorce
SEOUL -- An appellate court on Thursday upheld a lower court's ruling by granting a divorce to the eldest daughter of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee and ordering her to pay her former husband 14.1 billion won (US$11.7 million) from asset division.
The asset split amount for the ex-husband was an increase from the payment of 8.6 billion won ordered by the Seoul Family Court.
"Judging from various aspects, (including the increase of Lee's asset value over the past two years), it's reasonable to raise the ratio of asset division from 15 percent to 20 percent," the court said.
Foreigners to be allowed to make policy proposals to gov't
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Foreigners residing in South Korea will be allowed to make policy proposals to the government beginning at the end of this year at the earliest, the interior ministry said Thursday.
At present, the government is collecting opinions on its policies from local residents, as well as policy proposals and recommendations, mostly through its online portal named e-People.
