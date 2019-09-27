(LEAD) Pompeo says U.S.-N.K. talks not yet arranged
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that working-level denuclearization negotiations with North Korea that were expected for this month have not been arranged.
Pompeo made the remark at a press conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, saying the U.S. stands ready to resume negotiations with the North.
"We've not been able to make those happen. And we don't have a date yet," he said. "The North Koreans know and I'm happy to confirm here again this afternoon: We're ready. Our team's prepared to meet with them. We think it's important that we do so."
Earlier this month, North Korea proposed that the two sides resume working-level talks in late September to continue negotiations on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program in exchange for U.S. economic and political concessions.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have had three meetings since June 2018 in a bid to strike a deal, but the negotiations have stalled since their second summit in Vietnam in February ended without agreement.
The two sides have wrangled over how much the North should denuclearize before receiving sanctions relief and security guarantees from Washington.
