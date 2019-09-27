N. Korea says Trump is unlike former U.S. leaders, hopes for progress
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday expressed hope for U.S.-North Korea dialogue, offering rare praise of U.S. President Donald Trump that he may be different from former U.S. leaders who it said lacked political sense and decisiveness.
"It is hard reality that politicians in Washington are obsessed with 'nuclear disarmament-first' -- the assertion that the DPRK can get access to a bright future only when it abandons its nukes first -- and with the twisted view that sanctions led the DPRK to dialogue," said Kim Kye-gwan, adviser to the North Korean foreign ministry.
"This makes me doubt whether a new breakthrough can be brought about in the DPRK-U.S. relations, although another DPRK-U.S. summit talk may open."
DPRK stands for the North's official names, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"But I came to know that President Trump is different from his predecessors in a political sense and decision (making) while watching his approach to the DPRK, so I would like to place my hope on President Trump's wise choices and bold decisions," the North Korean official added in a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency.
The statement comes amid efforts to restart the U.S.-North Korea dialogue that many believe may lead to a third summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Their second summit, held in Hanoi last year, ended without any progress.
