(LEAD) N. Korea says Trump is unlike former U.S. leaders, hopes for progress

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it looks forward to U.S. President Donald Trump choosing a "wise option" and making a "bold decision" in talks with the communist nation as he differs from his predecessors.
Kim Kye-gwan, adviser to the North Korean foreign ministry, made the remarks in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, also criticizing the U.S. for not implementing the agreements reached by its leaders and politicians in Washington of sticking to the "nuclear-disarmament-first" approach.
"It is hard reality that politicians in Washington are obsessed with 'nuclear disarmament-first' -- the assertion that the DPRK can get access to a bright future only when it abandons its nukes first -- and with the twisted view that sanctions led the DPRK to dialogue," said Kim said.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"But I came to know that President Trump is different from his predecessors in a political sense and decision (making) while watching his approach to the DPRK, so I would like to place my hope on President Trump's wise choices and bold decisions," he said, adding that the North will "follow the future moves of the U.S."
The statement comes amid efforts to restart the U.S.-North Korea dialogue that many believe may lead to a third summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The second Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam in February ended without a deal after the two sides failed to find common ground over the North's denuclearization steps and corresponding measures from the U.S.
Earlier this month, the North offered to hold talks in late September and demanded the U.S. come up with a new proposal acceptable to Pyongyang.
On Monday, Trump said another meeting "could happen soon," although likely after there has been progress in the working-level talks.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that working-level talks have not been arranged as of yet, adding that the U.S. stands ready to resume the talks.
