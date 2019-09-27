S. Korea confirms 9th African swine fever case
SEJONG, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday confirmed its ninth African swine fever (ASF) case, sparking concerns over a massive spread of the deadly animal virus near the inter-Korean border.
The latest case was reported on Gangwha Island, part of the city of Incheon, 60 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Another suspected case in Yangju, north of Seoul, tested negative.
The first-ever case of the deadly pig disease in the country was reported on Sept. 17. All confirmed cases so far have been in inter-Korean border areas.
On Thursday, the ministry extended a movement ban for all pig farms, slaughterhouses and related facilities across the country for another two days to prevent the spread of ASF.
The virus is harmless to humans but is highly contagious and fatal for pigs. There is no cure or vaccine and the only known way to prevent the disease from spreading is the mass culling of affected livestock.
