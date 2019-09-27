Local activist fund to become Daelim's No. 2 shareholder
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Local activist hedge fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) will become the No. 2 shareholder of South Korean construction conglomerate Daelim Group, industry sources said Friday, as it is set to buy a more than 30 percent stake in the group's holding firm.
The KCGI fund will acquire 32.6 percent of Daelim Corp. from the UniKorea Foundation, according the sources. The foundation earlier this month announced that it will sell its stake in Daelim Corp. worth 280 billion won (US$234 million) for tax reasons.
Daelim Corp., an unlisted firm, serves as the holding company of Daelim Group. It holds a 21.7 percent stake in Daelim Industrial Co., South Korea's No. 3 builder and the group's flagship unit.
Once the sale process is completed, the KCGI fund will become the No. 2 shareholder after Daelim Group Chairman Lee Hae-wook, who holds a 52.3 percent stake in Daelim Corp.
The KCGI fund is the second-largest shareholder in Hanjin KAL, the parent company of South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co., with a 15.98 percent stake. It has also made a preliminary bid to acquire a major stake in the country's No. 2 full-service carrier, Asiana Airlines Inc.
