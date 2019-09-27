Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin to make final regular season start on weekend with ERA title at stake

Ryu's ERA is at 2.41, the lowest not just in NL but in all of baseball. His closest pursuer in the NL is Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets, who threw seven shutout innings in his final regular season start on Wednesday to finish the season with a 2.43 ERA. Atlanta Braves' Mike Soroka is third in the league with 2.60 with one start remaining, and even if he pitches a complete game shutout in his regular season finale, Soroka will finish with 2.47.