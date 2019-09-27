Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kia-military vehicle

Kia joins 18 bln won military vehicle development project

10:30 September 27, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Friday it has joined a government auction to develop military vehicles in the next five years.

In the 18 billion won (US$15 million) auction led by the country's military authorities, Kia submitted documents to develop next-generation 2.5 ton and 5 ton military vehicles and a bulletproof 5 ton vehicle, with an aim to produce them in 2024, according to Kia.

The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento sport-utility vehicle plans to partner with Hyundai Motor Co. to develop the military vehicles based on Hyundai's upper midsize Pavise truck if it wins the bid, it said.

Kia is the only South Korean carmaker that has research and development workforce and production facilities for military vehicles. It has exported over 23,000 military vehicles to 20 countries, the statement said.

Hyundai owns a 34-percent stake in Kia and they together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales.

This undated file photo provided by Kia Motors shows a 2.5-ton military vehicle crossing a river during a test. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK