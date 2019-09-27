N. Korea aims to cut carbon emissions 16.4 pct annually until 2030
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea aims to reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions to join global efforts to tackle climate change, state media said Friday.
Attending the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York on Monday, the head of the North's delegation highlighted efforts under way in North Korea to protect the environment and restore forests, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korea's goal is to reduce the amount of carbon emissions 16.4 percent every year until 2030 and cut the amount of greenhouse gas emissions 36 percent in line with the Paris Agreement, it said.
The 2016 deal aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century at less than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
During the speech, the North Korean official "declared the republic's stance to actively join international efforts to resolve the global climate change issue and protect the environment," KCNA said.
